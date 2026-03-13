WORLD NEWS – Cartel violence in Mexico after drug lord “El Mencho” killed threatens FIFA World Cup

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

The streets of several Mexican cities were fraught with explosions and gunfire on Sunday, while the Jalisco New Generation Cartel violently retaliated against the Mexican military for the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguero Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.” The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest-growing criminal organizations in Mexico. The Mexican army and the National Guard, with intelligence from the U.S., found Oseguero’s hideout through surveillance of his romantic partner. Three soldiers were injured and a total of 11 people, including Oseguero, were killed in the shootouts during the operation to capture him in Tapalpa, Jalisco. An alleged right-hand man of Oseguero’s, known as “El Tuli,” then organized hundreds of roadblocks and arson attacks. The ensuing violence across Jalisco left 25 National Guard members, a prison official, a prosecutor’s office employee, and a presumed civilian woman, along with 30 suspected criminals, dead. The troops also killed “El Tuli” in a shootout in Talpalpa after Oseguero died.

The Mexican government has vowed that the FIFA World Cup will not be affected by the outbreak of violence, which was quieted on Monday. The World Cup is scheduled to start on June 11 in Mexico City and will be assisted by a variety of cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The capital of Jalisco, Guadalajara is scheduled to host four matches. Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has said Mexico will be hosting the World Cup and there won’t be any risk to visitors.

The outbreak of war between the U.S. and Iran has also called into question the Iranian soccer team’s participation in the tournament. If Iran withdraws from the World Cup, it would be the first time a team has done so in 75 years.