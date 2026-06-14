WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – ‘Rolling to Remember’ honors service members on Memorial Day

By Renae Hefty

The annual motorcycle ride from the Pentagon to the National Mall, “Rolling to Remember,” was on Sunday, where undreds of people lined the streets near the Lincoln Memorial to watch the event. This was the 38th consecutive “Rolling to Remember.” The event is in honor of service members who have passed, those missing in action, or those who are suffering from PTSD. Some motorcyclists attached large American flags to the backs of their motorcycles, while others honked horns at onlookers and blasted the national anthem.