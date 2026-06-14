THE WHITE HOUSE – DOJ cites White House shooting as proof of necessity of ballroom

By Renae Hefty

The Department of Justice’s filing Sunday night invoked the Pennsylvania Ave. shooting on Saturday to again ask a federal judge to drop his injunction against construction of a White House ballroom. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward signed the filing.

In the filing, the DOJ claimed the man who was shot and killed by Secret Service officers on Saturday had meant to kill “the President, his family, and his staff.” It said the ballroom in the White House would provide protection from attacks such as the one on Saturday and the one on April 25. The ballroom would be built with “the highest degree of bullet stoppage,” such as a steel, drone-proof roof and bullet, ballistic, and blast-proof glass. The ballroom is also planned to include ports for drones and snipers.