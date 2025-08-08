WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Union Station unveils Track 22, expanding service for VRE and Amtrak travelers

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Union Station in Washington, D.C., has opened Track 22, its newest passenger platform, repurposing a lower-level track once used for train storage. The $19 million project, partially funded by a Federal Railroad Administration grant, required new track installation, a rebuilt platform, and the restoration of historic columns in the 118-year-old station. The platform connects to the station via a new hallway, elevator, escalator, and stairs, improving accessibility and passenger flow.

Track 22 will primarily serve Virginia Railway Express (VRE) trains, alongside Amtrak Long Distance and Amtrak Virginia services linking the Northeast Corridor with destinations across the Southeast. Initially expected to finish in 2022, the project was awarded to Skanska USA in 2020 and completed under Amtrak’s management of Union Station, which began last year. Since taking over, Amtrak has added a ticket waiting area with more seating, expanded retail and dining options, and streamlined boarding procedures to enhance the passenger experience.