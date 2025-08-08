WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trump threatens takeover of D.C. only after Doge crony is victim of crime, despite massive drop in District violence

The White House is preparing to bolster federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., in response to a recent assault involving a former government staffer and as part of President Trump’s broader initiative to “Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful.” Federal agencies including ICE, the FBI, DHS, and the National Guard are expected to have an increased presence across the city, though final deployment plans are still being finalized. Officials say the move builds on an executive order issued in March that mandates strict enforcement of public safety laws related to quality-of-life offenses.

President Trump claims there are rising crime statistics to justify possible National Guard involvement and a federal takeover of D.C. police, but he claims are inaccurate according to national crime reports . Reports for local crime data tell a different story — violent crime is down 26% from last year, according to D.C. Police statistics. Trump previously deployed National Guard troops to other cities and has signaled an intent to take direct control of D.C.’s law enforcement, a move that has sparked criticism and concern over federal overreach. The city’s mayor has not yet commented publicly on the administration’s plans.