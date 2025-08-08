a
a
logo
mobile-logo
Blogroll
HomeDAILY NEWSPOLITICS NEWS – DNC makes rare investment in tight New Jersey governor’s race for Rep. Mikie Sherrill

POLITICS NEWS – DNC makes rare investment in tight New Jersey governor’s race for Rep. Mikie Sherrill

DAILY NEWS / Politics News / TOP 5 DAILY NEWS
31 Views
by:

POLITICS NEWS – DNC makes rare investment in tight New Jersey governor’s race for Rep. Mikie Sherrill

In a striking move that underscores the high stakes of this year’s gubernatorial contest, the Democratic National Committee has pledged over $1.5 million to support Representative Mikie Sherrill’s campaign for governor of New Jersey. This significant investment, paired with a $20 million commitment from a Democratic Governors Association affiliate, signals that national Democrats view the Garden State’s race as one of the tightest in 2025, despite its deep-blue history. The only other gubernatorial contest this year, in Virginia, has received notably less attention and funding from the party.

Recent polling suggests a close race between Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who nearly defeated incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy in 2021. With New Jersey having shifted slightly toward Donald Trump in recent elections, national Democrats appear eager to shore up support and prevent a potential GOP flip. The cash injection not only elevates the profile of the race but also reflects broader Democratic concerns about traditionally blue states turning purple heading into 2026 and 2028.

Share With:
Rate This Article
Tags
Author

DC Spotlight's Editor-in-Chief

wthompson@dcspotlight.com

Related Articles

a

The DC Spotlight Newspaper is the pulse of the city. We are the Washington, D.C. metro area’s source for local, national and world news, politics, sports, entertainment, books, concerts, restaurants, events, and social news issues. The DC Spotlight entertains, informs, enlightens and inspires metro readers to not only be great, but also create great things in our communities.

Recent Posts
Address

The DC Spotlight Newspaper
P. O. Box 10394
Rockville, MD 20849

EMAIL: Contact@dcspotlight.com
PHONE: 240-810-7216

Advertise

Advertise@dcspotlight.com
240-810-7216

©2025 The DC Spotlight Newspaper.