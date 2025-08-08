POLITICS NEWS – DNC makes rare investment in tight New Jersey governor’s race for Rep. Mikie Sherrill

In a striking move that underscores the high stakes of this year’s gubernatorial contest, the Democratic National Committee has pledged over $1.5 million to support Representative Mikie Sherrill’s campaign for governor of New Jersey. This significant investment, paired with a $20 million commitment from a Democratic Governors Association affiliate, signals that national Democrats view the Garden State’s race as one of the tightest in 2025, despite its deep-blue history. The only other gubernatorial contest this year, in Virginia, has received notably less attention and funding from the party.

Recent polling suggests a close race between Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who nearly defeated incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy in 2021. With New Jersey having shifted slightly toward Donald Trump in recent elections, national Democrats appear eager to shore up support and prevent a potential GOP flip. The cash injection not only elevates the profile of the race but also reflects broader Democratic concerns about traditionally blue states turning purple heading into 2026 and 2028.