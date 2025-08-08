a
VIRGINIA NEWS – Appalled Virginians criticize Trump’s installing Confederate memorial depicting slaves back in Arlington National Cemetery

DAILY NEWS / TOP 5 DAILY NEWS / Uncategorized / Virginia News
Ananya Roy, News Writer

The Trump administration reversed a previous decision by returning the controversial Confederate “Reconciliation Monument” to Arlington National Cemetery, following a 2023 removal. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the statue, which was originally erected in 1914 and includes depictions of enslaved people, will be reinstalled by 2027 after a $10 million refurbishment. The move is part of a broader Trump-era initiative to restore Confederate memorials nationwide, despite ongoing criticism that such symbols glorify a whitewashed version of U.S. history.

While the base of the monument never left the cemetery, its return reignites debate over how the nation should remember the Confederacy and reckon with systemic racism. Panels offering historical context will accompany the restored statue. Critics argue this undermines efforts to address racial injustice, while supporters claim it honors reconciliation and national history. The decision follows similar moves to reinstate other Confederate figures, including General Albert Pike in Washington, D.C.

