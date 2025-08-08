WORLD NEWS – Netanyahu declares Israel will take full Gaza control, despite military warning and genocide of the people

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel will assume full military control over the Gaza Strip, framing the move as necessary to dismantle Hamas and prevent future threats to Israeli citizens. His announcement comes amid internal divisions within Israel’s leadership, as some military officials have warned against deepening Israel’s presence in Gaza. Netanyahu insisted the goal is not permanent occupation but rather ensuring lasting security through the complete disarmament of Hamas.

The statement follows stalled cease-fire negotiations and growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Netanyahu’s remarks suggest a shift toward a more aggressive long-term military strategy, raising questions about the future of governance in the region and the potential for further escalation. Critics warn the move could isolate Israel diplomatically and deepen the suffering of Palestinian civilians already facing dire conditions.