MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County teachers face delayed summer paychecks amid payroll system issues

Ananya Roy, News Writer

With summer school graduation just a week away, hundreds of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) staff are still waiting for full paychecks. Superintendent Thomas Taylor acknowledged that as of August 1, about 200 summer school employees had yet to receive their full pay, while 400 staff members overall have experienced payroll delays or shortfalls. Calling the situation “completely unacceptable,” Taylor emphasized the impact on employees’ ability to cover bills and mortgages, noting that summer payroll has been a recurring challenge for the district.

Taylor attributed this year’s heightened problems to a transition to a new payroll system, which in some cases left employees unable to enter time cards at all. He assured staff that the August 8 paycheck should include all summer hours successfully logged and urged those with ongoing errors to contact MCPS directly. The district is working to resolve the issues before summer school graduation on August 15, ahead of the new academic year beginning August 26.

©2025 The DC Spotlight Newspaper.