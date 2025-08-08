POLITICS NEWS – DOJ subpoenas New York AG Letitia James in probe linked to Trump indictments and prosecution

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has issued two grand jury subpoenas to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, seeking details on her investigations into the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association. Sources say a grand jury in Albany is also examining potential “deprivation of rights” violations against President Donald Trump. The Justice Department has declined to comment, but the move marks the latest flashpoint in Trump’s ongoing clash with one of his most prominent legal adversaries.

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, condemned the investigation as “political retribution,” arguing it represents an abuse of the Justice Department’s power. James’ office previously secured a $450 million judgment against Trump and his company for fraud, and has won reforms against the NRA. Despite the subpoenas, her office vowed to continue defending New Yorkers’ rights and enforcing the law. Trump has appealed the fraud ruling, while his public feud with James has played out both in court and in the media.