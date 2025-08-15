WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Mayor Bowser defends Martha’s Vineyard trip amid federal law enforcement presence

Ananya Roy, News Writer

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed criticism on Thursday over her brief trip to Martha’s Vineyard, saying she traveled to pick up her 7-year-old daughter from summer camp. Bowser emphasized that the decision was difficult but necessary to avoid disrupting her daughter’s plans, and she assured the public that she remained in constant contact with her senior team and city partners while away.

Critics had accused Bowser of abandoning the city during heightened federal law enforcement activity, but the mayor pushed back, stating in an interview that she is “mayor no matter where I am.” She described the federal response as “unexpected and unprecedented” and highlighted the city’s limited self-governance under the Home Rule Act, which restricts local authority and defines the powers Congress and the president hold over D.C.

Bowser said her focus has remained on addressing the serious challenges facing the District despite her temporary absence. She plans to return to D.C. on Friday with her daughter, maintaining that her short trip does not interfere with her mayoral responsibilities or the city’s response to federal interventions.