NATIONAL NEWS – U.S. State Department attacks Nigerians with visa birthright citizenship warning amid Trump crackdown

The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning to Nigerian nationals that using a visitor visa for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States constitutes visa fraud and can lead to denial of entry or future visa ineligibility. The U.S. Mission in Nigeria emphasized via X (formerly Twitter) that “traveling to the U.S. primarily to give birth” is not a valid reason under the B1/B2 visa category, and consular officers are instructed to deny applications if they suspect that is the applicant’s intent.

The warning comes as former President Donald Trump pushes forward with efforts to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants. Earlier this year, Trump announced plans for an executive order requiring at least one parent to be a U.S. citizen or legal resident for the child to gain citizenship. While legal scholars argue the move contradicts the 14th Amendment, a recent Supreme Court decision has narrowed the scope of federal courts to block such executive actions, clearing a path for implementation. Nigeria remains one of the top countries for birth tourism to the U.S., and American officials are urging visa transparency to avoid deportation, long-term bans, or sanctions.