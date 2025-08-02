MARYLAND NEWS – 13-year-old Maryland boy dies after being swept into storm drain during flash flood

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A 13-year-old boy in Mount Airy, Maryland, died on Thursday evening after being pulled into a storm drain during sudden flash flooding. Emergency responders were called around 5:20 p.m. to the Watersville Apartments, where the boy, who lived in the nearby complex, became trapped amid rapidly rising water. “Despite their heroic efforts, the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery,” Mount Airy Police Chief Michael Ginevra said in a statement. The boy was ultimately located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the child was playing with a group of kids when the flooding began. Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company called it one of the worst scenes they encountered in 58 years, saying he had been pulled into the drain by currents. Neighbors described the area as prone to heavy runoff, with no grate or barrier at the storm drain. “You would think it would be some type of metal bars… something blocking the hole,” said one resident. Authorities have not released the boy’s name.