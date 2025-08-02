NATIONAL NEWS – Nationwide ‘Rage Against the Regime’ protests set for Aug. 2, organizers target Trump policies

Tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets across the U.S. this Saturday for “Rage Against the Regime,” a national day of protest aimed at the Trump administration’s sweeping policy rollbacks. The event, organized by the 50501 Movement, follows June’s “No Kings Day” and last month’s “Good Trouble” protests and is expected to span hundreds of cities, including a major rally in Vienna, Virginia. Organizers say the goal is to transform public anger into organized resistance against the administration’s actions on immigration, federal agency dismantling, democratic backsliding, and the lack of transparency around the Epstein investigation.

“People don’t know what to do with their rage,” said 50501 national spokesperson Hunter Dunn. “Let’s give them something productive.” While the protest’s title is a nod to the defunct band Rage Against the Machine, some organizers say the name simply reflects the moment. Events range from large statehouse rallies like Topeka’s demonstration to a “festival of nonviolent resistance” in Cambridge, Massachusetts, featuring art, music, and calls to action on mutual aid and immigration support. The White House referred all protest questions to Vice President JD Vance’s office — who shares a birthday with the Aug. 2 protest date — but no comment has been issued.

See the links below for more info on locations:

Map, List of Cities Hosting ‘Rage Against the Regime’ Protests on August 2 – Newsweek

Political Revolution List of Events