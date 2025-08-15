WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Governor calls Trump a “chicken hawk” for federal takeover of D.C., while never serving in the military or National Guard

Ananya Roy, News writer

The governors of Maryland and Virginia offered starkly different responses to President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal law enforcement takeover in Washington, D.C. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat and Army veteran, sharply criticized Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and federal agents, calling the president a “chicken hawk” for sending troops into the city while never having served himself. Moore, who served in Afghanistan, said he would not authorize the use of Maryland’s National Guard for operations that are not “mission critical or mission aligned,” underscoring that the Guard is not trained or meant to act as police of American citizens.

However, Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who also has never served his country in the military or National Guard — threw his full support behind Trump’s actions. He cited high crime levels in the capital and highlighted his administration’s prior successes working with the White House and the FBI to arrest hundreds of violent offenders. Youngkin said coordinated efforts between local, state, and federal forces, now extended into D.C., allow for more effective prosecutions and dismantling of criminal networks. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith has also issued new orders increasing cooperation with federal immigration agencies, including sharing information on non-custodial individuals and transporting detained subjects. Supporters say the collaboration will make the city safer, while critics warn it represents an unprecedented expansion of federal control.