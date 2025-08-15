NATIONAL NEWS – Louisiana sues Roblox, calling the gaming platform “the perfect place for pedophiles” after recent predator arrests

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit Thursday against Roblox, alleging the gaming platform’s weak safety controls have created “the perfect place for pedophiles.” The suit, lodged in the state’s 21st Judicial District, accuses the California-based company of failing to implement effective age verification, enabling adults to pose as children and minors to evade under-13 restrictions. According to court filings, 20% of Roblox’s 82 million active users are under age nine, and some user-created games contain sexually explicit material, including titles referencing Jeffrey Epstein and other inappropriate themes.

The 42-page complaint cites recent cases of predators allegedly using Roblox to exploit children, including a Louisiana man arrested last month, while using the platform to lure minors with a voice-altering device. Murrill accuses Roblox of prioritizing profits over child safety and seeks a permanent injunction to stop the company from misrepresenting its safety measures. While Roblox declined to comment on pending litigation, it said it invests heavily in technology and enforcement tools to block inappropriate content and protect users, noting recent restrictions on direct messaging for users under 13.

Critics, including the lawsuit, argue these steps are insufficient and too late, pointing to past warnings from analysts such as Hindenburg Research, which last year described Roblox as an “X-rated pedophile hellscape.” Roblox disputes that characterization, insisting its moderation efforts are robust, but the Louisiana lawsuit signals a growing wave of scrutiny over the platform’s role in protecting children in online spaces.