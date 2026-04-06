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HomeDAILY NEWSWASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – D.C. Streetcar permanently closed March 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – D.C. Streetcar permanently closed March 31

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WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – D.C. Streetcar permanently closed March 31

By Renae Hefty

The last day to ride the D.C. Streetcar was Tuesday, March 31. It ran on a single line along H Street and Benning Road, from Union Station to the edge of the RFK Stadium campus, since it launched in 2016. The streetcar never generated the ridership needed to sustain it, so it closed for good on Tuesday. The DC City Council cut the streetcar’s funding from the 2026 budget. The closure was originally planned for March 2027.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has discussed replacing the streetcar with an electric bus system, but no official plans have been made. WMATA’s bus service will be able to accommodate former streetcar customers, though no plans have been made to alter schedules. A spokesperson from the agency said they will continue to monitor any influx of passengers.

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