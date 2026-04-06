SPORTS NEWS – Tiger Woods arrested for suspected DUI after car rollover

By Renae Hefty

Golf champion Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday. He got into a car crash close to his home on Jupiter Island in Florida, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said. Woods had clipped the back of a trailer being hauled by a truck in his Land Rover while trying to pass the truck at a high speed. The Land Rover flipped on its side and slid down the road. Woods climbed out of the wreck through the passenger door. Woods and the other driver were uninjured.

Budensiek said investigators on the scene performed in-depth roadside tests after determining Woods had shown signs of impairment. A breathalyzer test didn’t prove he was under the influence of alcohol, and Woods refused to submit to a urine test. Budensiek said he didn’t know how fast Woods was driving, but he was sure he was driving over the 30 mph speed limit. Woods has been in at least two other DUI-related car crashes in the past.