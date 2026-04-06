BOOKS TO KNOW – TOP 10 BOOKS LIST – April 2026

By Renae Hefty

1. Once Upon A Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller

U.S.A. TODAY BESTSELLER



This “intimate and sympathetic portrait of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy that is as enthralling as she was” (Dana Thomas, New York Times bestselling author) reexamines her life and legacy as never before. Perfect for fans of My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy, What Remains, and Fairy Tale Interrupted.

2. Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space by Adam Higginbotham

Winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in Nonfiction • Winner of the Kirkus Nonfiction Prize • Shortlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction • A New York Times Notable Book



From the New York Times bestselling author of Midnight in Chernobyl comes the definitive, “compelling, and exhaustively researched” (The Washington Post) minute-by-minute account of the Challenger disaster, based on fascinating and new archival research—a riveting history that reads like a thriller.



3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Discover the word-of-mouth hit hailed by Ann Patchett as “A cause for celebration”—an intimate novel about the transformative power of the written word and the beauty of slowing down to reconnect with the people we love.

Filled with knowledge that only comes from a life fully lived, The Correspondent is a gem of a novel about the power of finding solace in literature and connection with people we might never meet in person. It is about the hubris of youth and the wisdom of old age, and the mistakes and acts of kindness that occur during a lifetime.

4. The Crossroads: A Joe Pickett Novel by C.J. Box

Game warden Joe Pickett fights for his life as his daughters try to uncover who shot him and left him for dead in this riveting new novel from #1 New York Times bestseller C. J. Box.

5. And Now, Back to You by B.K. Borison

Two competing meteorologists are forced to find common ground in this opposites attract, When Harry Met Sally inspired romance, from #1 New York Times bestselling author B.K. Borison.

6. You With the Sad Eyes: A Memoir by Christina Applegate

Unflinchingly honest and darkly funny, You with the Sad Eyes unveils a side of Christina Applegate we’ve never seen, forever cementing her formidable and iconoclastic legacy.

7. Pizzasaurus by Tammi Sauer, illustrated by Kyle Beckett (children’s)

Pizzasaurus cares about one thing and one thing only: PIZZA! And he’s inviting you to a prehistoric pizza party in this hilarious picture book from the beloved author of Wordy Birdy and Mary Had a Little Glam.

8. The Sun and the Starmaker by Rachel Griffin

There once was a village so far north that most considered it the top of the world… and in that village, the Sun fell in love with her Starmaker. From the New York Times bestselling author of The Nature of Witches comes a whimsical and sweeping romantic fantasy.

9. Maxi’s Kitchen by Maxine Sharf

Culinary creator Maxine Sharf has built a community of over 4 million people who trust her for recipes that strike the perfect balance between healthy and comforting. Her debut cookbook is all about finding your weekly go-tos: the easy, delicious recipes that you’ll make on repeat to nourish yourself and your family.

10. Hormone Havoc by Amy Shah

Doctor, author, and influencer Amy Shah, MD, (@DrAmyShah), shares a nutritional, science-based protocol to minimize hormonal havoc, hot flashes, and night sweats and take on perimenopause and menopause with improved mood, energy, and health.