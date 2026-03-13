BOOKS TO KNOW – TOP 10 BOOKS LIST – March 2026

By Renae Hefty, Stafff Writer

1. We the Women : The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America by Norah O’Donnell with Kate Anderson Brown

A vivid portrait of the unsung American women from 1776 to today who changed the course of history in their fight for freedom and helped shape a more perfect union.

2. Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery by Gavin Newsom

The #1 USA Today Bestseller!

From California Governor Gavin Newsom comes an intimate and poignant account of identity, belonging, and the defining moments that inspired a life in politics.





3. Kin : A Novel by Tayari Jones

Oprah’s Book Club Pick!

A magnificent new novel from the bestselling, award-winning author of An American Marriage—Tayari Jones has written an unforgettable novel that sparkles with wit and intelligence and deep feeling about two lifelong friends whose worlds converge after many years apart in the face of a devastating tragedy.

4. A World Appears : A Journey into Consciousness by Michael Pollan

In Pollan’s dazzling exploration of consciousness, he discovers a world far deeper and stranger than our everyday reality. Eye-opening and mind-expanding, A World Appears takes us into the laboratories of our own minds, ultimately showing us how we might make better use of the gift of awareness to more meaningfully connect with the world and our deepest selves.

5. Runnin ’ Down a Dream: How to Thrive in a Career You Actually Love by Bill Gurley

Life is a use-it-or-lose-it proposition. Shouldn’t you spend it doing something you love? This book will teach you how to find your dream job and avoid a career you’ll regret—from a leading venture capitalist, based on his viral college talk.

Written in Gurley’s straight-talk voice and revealing the captivating stories of industry titans like talent agent Lorrie Bartlett, restaurateur Danny Meyer, and sports executive Sam Hinkie, Runnin’ Down a Dream will inspire a new generation to find their place in the world, while offering a much-needed rebuttal to the idea that hustle and happiness are incompatible.

6. The L ions’ Run by Sara Pennypacker. Illustrated by Jon Klassen (middle grade)

The acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of Pax delivers an historical novel about an orphan during WWII who discovers unexpected courage within himself when he becomes involved with the Resistance.

7. Sweetie, Don’t Eat That by W.S. Thompson (children’s)

“Sweetie, Don’t Eat That” is a fun and funny, beautifully illustrated book inspired by the historic Jacques Lowe photo of Jackie Kennedy and her daughter Caroline sitting in her lap biting on Jackie’s string of pearls. We can hear Jackie’s words to Caroline as she bites the pearls, “Sweetie, don’t eat that.” All moms and dads love to say, “Sweetie, don’t eat that.

This beautifully illustrated and vibrant book, “Sweetie, Don’t Eat That,” tells the story of a 3-year-old Katie learning what to eat and what not to eat with her friend Mark. This book also tells kids in a funny surprise ending what they CAN eat. So much teachable fun is found in this book, and it is the perfect gift for kids ages 1 to 5. Grab the book today for your busy little one.

8. Estela, Undrowning by René Peña-Govea (teens)

In her raw and resonant debut novel, René Peña-Govea seamlessly interweaves prose and poetry to uplift the power of language, the courage to fight injustice, and the complex beauty of finding your people—perfect for fans of Elizabeth Acevedo’s The Poet X and Carolina Ixta’s Shut Up, This is Serious.

9. Gunk : A Novel by Saba Sams

An electrifying first novel from “a fresh new voice in fiction” (Emma Cline, New York Times bestselling author of The Guest), the story of two women circling one another—working side-by-side, sleeping with the same man, inching toward friendship—until an unplanned pregnancy reveals the true nature of their connection.

10. The Rug Dealer by Martha L. Thom pson

A naive Midwestern exchange student immersed in the exotic sights, sounds, and smells of central Turkey falls under the spell of a charming Turkish Svengali and unwittingly becomes an international rug smuggler.The Turk ends the relationship, shattering Martha’s dreams, but remains a controlling and difficult influence as she strives to rebuild her life back in America. After committing herself to her studies at the Juilliard School, she believes she has broken her addiction to the Turk and his culture, but in a moment of weakness, returns to Turkey. Witness the joys and struggles of her search for love.