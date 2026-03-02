121 Views
THE CALENDAR OF EVENTS – March/April 2026 – 50 Fun Things to Do in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area
Now to March 8, 2 p.m. – Giselle (Ballet), $37, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Buy tickets.
Now to March 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – On Beckett (One-man show), $65, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Buy tickets.
March 2, 7 p.m. – D.C. Native Kevin Durant comes home for Rockets-Wizards game (NBA), $27.05, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 2, 8 p.m. – The Yardbirds (Rock band), $71.40, Rams Head On Stage, Buy tickets.
March 3, 8 p.m. – Blood Orange: Essex Honey Tour (Rock musician), $62.25, The Anthem, Buy tickets.
March 4, 7:30 p.m. – Journey: Final Frontier Tour 2026, $73.20, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 7, 1 p.m. – Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour, $51.05, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 7, 8 p.m. – Humbe (Pop artist), $59.50, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
March 7, 8 p.m. – Providence Friars at Georgetown Hoyas Men’s Basketball (NCAA), $45.05, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 8, 3 p.m. – Illinois Fighting Illini at Maryland Terrapins Men’s Basketball (NCAA), $14, Xfinity Center, Buy tickets.
March 8, 5 p.m., 8 p.m. – The High Kings: The Rocky Road Tour (Folk band), $78.10, Rams Head On Stage, Buy tickets.
March 11, 7:30 p.m. – DC Improv Date Night, $18, DC Improv, Buy tickets.
March 12, 8 p.m. – Alejandro Escovedo (Rock artist), $37.37, The Hamilton Live, Buy tickets.
March 13 to March 15, All day – Awesome Con, $70, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Buy tickets.
March 13, 7:30 p.m. – The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short (Comedy duo), $276.50, DAR Constitution Hall, Buy tickets.
March 13, 8 p.m. – Los Straitjackets & Deke Dickerson (Rock band), $54.50, Wolftrap: The Barns, Buy tickets.
March 14, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Ireland at the Wharf, Free, The Wharf, More information.
March 14, 3 p.m. – Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals (NHL), $120, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 14, 8 p.m. – Capital Comedy Festival, $83.30, DAR Constitution Hall, Buy tickets.
March 14 and March 15, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – The Simon & Garfunkel Story, $58.30, The National Theatre, Buy tickets.
March 16, 7 p.m. – Steph Curry in D.C. for Warriors-Wizards (NBA), $72.60, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 16, 8 p.m. – Sticky Fingers – Live in North America (Rock band), $59.50, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
March 17 to April 12 – Hamnet, $43, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Buy tickets.
March 18 to April 5, 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m. – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Musical, $60.70, The National Theatre, Buy tickets.
March 18, 8 p.m. – Taj Farrant (Rock artist), $65.74, Rams Head On Stage, Buy tickets.
March 19, 7 p.m. – The Music of Hans Zimmer: Performed by Lords of the Sound (Orchestra), $69.15, Lyric Baltimore, Buy tickets.
March 21, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Chesapeake Writing Workshop, Hilton Arlington, More information.
March 21, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – National Cherry Blossom Festival – Opening Ceremony, $5, Warner Theatre, Buy tickets.
March 23 and March 24, 8 p.m. – Lady Gaga: ‘The Mayhem Ball’ Tour, $374, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 25, 7:30 p.m. – Open Mic Night, Free, DC Improv, More information.
March 26 to May 3, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – Young John Lewis: Prodigy of Protest (Musical), $84, Mosaic Theater Company, Buy tickets.
March 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Venture Capital Fast Pitch, $27.72, University of Maryland – College Park, Buy tickets.
March 27 and March 29, Time TBA – March Madness Men’s Basketball – Sweet 16 and Elite 8, $260.95, Capital One Arena, Buy tickets.
March 27 to May 3, Noon, 2 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. – A Good Day to Me Not to You (Comedy play), $99, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, Buy tickets.
March 27 and March 28, 8 p.m. – Stephen Wilson Jr. – Gary The Torch Tour (Country/rock artist), $81.09, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
March 31, 8 p.m. – kwn: tour 2026 (R&B artist), $234.58, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 3, 1:05 p.m. – Nationals Home Opener against Dodgers (MLB), $80, Nationals Park, Buy tickets.
April 3, 7:30 p.m. – Nate Smith: Long Live Country Rock And Roll Tour, $35, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 5, 8 p.m. – ODUMODUBLVCK – THE INDUSTRY MACHINE TOUR (Alternative artist), $49.99, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 7 to April 10, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. – The Wiz, $89.70, The National Theatre, Buy tickets.
April 10, 7:30 p.m. – WHO’S BAD – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (Tribute band), $53.30, The Birchmere Music Hall, Buy tickets.
April 11, 5 p.m. – Max Jacobs Trio (Jazz/Classical), Free, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, More information.
April 16, 7:30 p.m. – Flatland Cavalry (Country band), $44.50, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 17, 7:30 p.m. – W. Kamau Bell: Who’s With Me? (Stand-up comedy), $38, Strathmore Music Center, Buy tickets.
April 18, 7 p.m. – DAR Celebrates America 250! A Salute To Women Veterans Featuring Patti LaBelle (R&B Artist), $115.10, DAR Constitution Hall, Buy tickets.
April 21, 8 p.m. – Good Kid – Can We Hang Out? Tour (Pop band), $45, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 23, 8 p.m. – Danny Brown (Rap artist), $45, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.
April 24, 8 p.m. – Michael McIntyre: Hello America! (Stand-up comedy), $91.65, DAR Constitution Hall, Buy tickets.
April 28, 8 p.m. – Dinastia Tour by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends (Debuted No. 1 on Billboards Top Latin Albums chart), $78.25, Jiffy Lube Live, Buy tickets.
April 29, 8 p.m. – Nettspend – early life crisis, $94.21, The Fillmore Silver Spring, Buy tickets.