WORLD NEWS – Officials from Middle East countries meet in Pakistan, attempt to mediate negotiations between U.S. and Iran

By Renae Hefty

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey met in Islamabad on Sunday, March 29, to discuss de-escalating the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran. The same day, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran and Lebanon. The four countries have emerged as mediators between the U.S. and Iran. Pakistan in particular has lines of communication established between the U.S. and Iran, because it has established relationships with both countries.

President Donald Trump said in a Thursday cabinet meeting that negotiations were being initiated by Iranian officials. Envoy Steve Witkoff said the U.S. delivered a 15-point “action list” to Iran through Pakistan. The plan could be the groundwork of a peace deal with Iran, though Iranian officials are publicly refusing to take part in negotiations. Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran is prepared for an attack from U.S. ground forces and accused Trump of using diplomacy as a distraction to plan a ground invasion.