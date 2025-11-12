NATIONAL NEWS (Video) Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, announces run for Congress in New York

Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, announced his candidacy this week to become the next congressman in the state of New York. In the video announcement, Schlossberg said the “country is at a turning point.” He continued criticizing President Trump, warning of a “crisis at every level…on heath care, education, childcare, a corruption crisis.” Schlossberg is seeking to fill the seat of the retiring Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who represents the 12th Congressional District in New York. He is the first direct descendant of the late President Kennedy to run for elected office.

Photos By Wendy Thompson (DC Spotlight Newspaper)



