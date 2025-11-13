BOOKS TO KNOW – Top 10 Best Children’s Book Gifts for Christmas
1. Frogs are Jumping in My Room by Sarah Elizabeth (For kids who want books without a Christmas theme) (For ages 4-9)
2. Never Let a Unicorn Meet a Reindeer: A Funny Christmas Picture Book for Kids! by Diane Alber (For ages 4-9)
3. When Santa Wrote Back!: A Funny and Heartwarming Christmas Picture Book for Kids by Nathan Christopher (For ages 4-9)
4. The Grumpy Reindeer: A Winter Story About Friendship and Kindness by DK (For ages 4-9)
5. Cats Don’t Like Christmas! by Andy Wortlock (For ages 4-9)
6. Weird But True! Christmas: 300 Festive Facts to Light Up the Holidays by National Geographic Kids (For ages 6-teens)
7. The Christmas Pig by J. K. Rowling (For teens)
8. Young Scrooge by R. L. Stine (For teens)
9. So, This Is Christmas by Tracy Andreen (For teens)
10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss (For ages 4-9)