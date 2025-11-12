NATIONAL NEWS – “Blue Wave” voters demand answers from Democrats after cave to Trump’s shutdown

On Monday, baffled voters, who gave Democrats a November 4th “Blue Wave” win, voiced their anger as eight Senate Democrats crossed party lines to vote with Republicans to end the Trump shutdown. The end of the shutdown did not result in any concessions on the part of Republicans. At stake is the ACA heath care subsidies for low income Americans. The “Obamacare” health benefits are set to expire with the average family seeing an over $16,000 increase in health premiums after the Trump cuts go into effect. The entire group of eight senators who voted against “Obamacare” and to reopen the government have elected to end their careers after the vote, not seeking re-election.

The names of the senators were revealed as: John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevado, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Angus King of Maine, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire. The Democrats ceded their advantage to the Trump administration and neglected to address the move with the American voters. The Daily Show host Jon Stewart echoed the voters’ anguish, stating, “I can’t f##king believe it. There has to be someone in this [Democrat] party who understands what’s at stake with these expiring [heath care] subsidies.”