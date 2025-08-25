NATIONAL NEWS – Keurig Dr Pepper to acquire JDE Peet’s in $18B deal, plans split into coffee and beverage giants

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Keurig Dr Pepper announced on Monday it will acquire JDE Peet’s, the Amsterdam-based parent of Peet’s Coffee, in a deal valued at about $18 billion (€15.7 billion). Following the acquisition, the combined company will separate into two global powerhouses: a coffee-focused company with $16 billion in sales and a beverage-focused company with $11 billion in sales.

CEO Tim Cofer framed the move as transformative, saying, “Through the complementary combination of Keurig and JDE Peet’s, we are seizing an exceptional opportunity to create a global coffee giant.”

The new coffee division will bring together brands including Peet’s, L’OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super, and Moccona, while the beverage division will continue to manage Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7Up, and energy drinks. Cofer will serve as CEO of the beverage business, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, while current CFO Sudhanshu Priyadarshi will lead the coffee company from Burlington, Massachusetts, with international HQ in Amsterdam.