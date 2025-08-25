NATIONAL NEWS – Feel Free natural drink causes health warning, addiction fears, peeling flesh among young users

Ananya Roy, News Writer

A popular plant-based drink called Feel Free is under scrutiny after reports of addiction and harmful side effects. Sold in convenience stores and gas stations, the product contains kava and kratom, a depressant and stimulant combination that experts warn can be highly addictive.

Users have reported escalating consumption, spending thousands per month, and experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms such as nausea, anxiety, and skin problems. Despite being marketed as a wellness product, concerns are growing over its accessibility to young people and lack of regulatory oversight.