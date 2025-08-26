NATIONAL NEWS – Epstein victim who died by suicide, Virginia Giuffre, releases final book this fall to shed light on Epstein network

Virginia Giuffre, known for her legal battle against Prince Andrew and as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, will have her tell-all memoir Nobody’s Girl published on October 21 by Penguin Random House. The release comes six months after Giuffre’s death in April at age 41 in Australia.

The book, completed more than a year ago, was delayed due to her health struggles, according to reports. Knopf, an imprint of Random House, confirmed the publication despite Giuffre previously reaching a separate contract with Penguin Press. While details of the manuscript remain tightly held, the publisher clarified that the book does not contain allegations against former President Donald Trump.

The memoir is expected to further illuminate Giuffre’s experiences within Epstein’s network, adding to the ongoing public reckoning over powerful figures linked to the scandal.