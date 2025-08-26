SPORTS NEWS – Kevin O’Leary, one of 3 who purchased record $13 million Kobe Bryant–Michael Jordan trading card

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary revealed he was part of a three-person group that purchased a rare Kobe Bryant–Michael Jordan trading card for $13 million, setting a new record for the most expensive sports card sold at auction. The sale, handled by Heritage Auctions, surpassed the $12.6 million paid for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card in 2022. The dual-signed collectible, featuring both NBA icons’ jersey logos and autographs, was auctioned on what would have been Bryant’s birthday.

O’Leary, along with investors Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw, pooled resources to avoid bidding against each other. He described the card as part of a long-term investment strategy, comparing it to holdings in bitcoin, ethereum, and gold. With demand for rare sports memorabilia surging, O’Leary said he views the purchase as a hedge against economic downturns, noting that values for such collectibles continue to rise despite broader financial uncertainty.