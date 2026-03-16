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HomeDAILY NEWSMARYLAND NEWS – High school coach in Charles County indicted by grand jury for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

MARYLAND NEWS – High school coach in Charles County indicted by grand jury for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

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MARYLAND NEWS – High school coach in Charles County indicted by grand jury for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

Police arrested Charles County, Maryland resident Louis Delano Bowles III, 25, on March 9, after he was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury in February on 20 counts of alleged possession and five counts of distribution of child pornography. The court released Bowles from Charles County Detention Center on March 11. He will continue to be electronically monitored, and his location will be tracked. Bowles had been a track and football coach at Maurice McDonough High School from 2022-2025.

 

Police obtained a warrant to search his home on Randall Drive in White Planes after a year of investigation involving multiple subpoenas, cellphone data, and forensic examinations. When investigators searched Bowles’ home and electronic devices, they found hundreds of photos, videos, and messages containing child pornography, as well as a “small quantity of psilocybin mushrooms,” according to the Charles County Sheriff’s office. Based on the gathered evidence, there was no indication that Bowles targeted high school students. Charles County Public School District has prohibited Bowles from entering school property. The sheriff’s office has urged anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Bowles to contact Detective Garner at (301) 609-6488.

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