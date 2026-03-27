ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” canceled after leaked video shows star assaulting ex-boyfriend

By Ben Schneider, Staff Writer

ABC has pulled the plug on the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” after a video from 2023 of star Taylor Frankie Paul surfaced on Thursday, showing her alledgedly assaulting her then partner, Dakota Mortensen. Known for her role on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Paul can be seen putting Mortensen in a headlock and throwing metal chairs at him. One of the chairs struck her daughter in the head, who was 5 years old at the time.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” was set to premiere on Sunday. There was a prime-time preview aired after the Oscars last Sunday. A spokesperson from Disney released a statement: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.” According to TMZ, Taylor will be paid her full salary, which is in the “low-to-mid six figures.”