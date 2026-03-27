ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – “Sinners,” “One Battle After Another,” “Frankenstein” win big at Oscars

By Ben Schneider, Staff Writer

During the 2026 Oscars, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor alongside Director Ryan Coogler, who won Best Original Screenplay — both for their work on “Sinners,” last Sunday. Though the film was touted by some as the favorite to win Best Picture, that award went to the other big blockbuster from last year, “One Battle After Another.” Paul Thomas Anderson and Sean Penn took home Best Director and Best Supporting Actor awards respectively for their work on the film. Best Actress went to “Hamnet’s” Jesse Buckley, beating out two-time winner Emma Stone. Conan O’Brien hosted the show for the second year in a row.

Composer Ludwig Gorranson seemingly can’t stay away from Oscar victories, as he took home the award for Best Soundtrack, for his work on “Sinners.” He won the same award in 2024 for his work on “Oppenheimer.” Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the award for Best Cinematography, for her work on “Sinners.” Frankenstein also won a slew of awards — three relating to production: Production Design, Make-up, and Costumes. This year’s show featured a brand new award in Best Casting. Cassandra Kulukundis of “One Battle After Another” took home the inaugural award.