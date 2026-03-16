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HomeDAILY NEWSWORLD NEWS – Trump threatens NATO allies, China after refusal to assist with Strait of Hormuz

WORLD NEWS – Trump threatens NATO allies, China after refusal to assist with Strait of Hormuz

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WORLD NEWS – Trump threatens NATO allies, China after refusal to assist with Strait of Hormuz

By Renae Hefty, Staff Writer

On Saturday, President Donald Trump demanded that NATO allies and other countries, including France, Japan, United Kingdom, China, South Korea send their warships to the Strait of Hormuz to secure the route. “It will be very bad for the future of NATO,” he said, “if allies and countries affected by the closure of the Strait don’t police the route.” Trump continued, “I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory.”

 

Britain has refused, in opposition to the war, but is allowing access to its military bases for “limited defensive action.” Germany refused all requests, as well as China. South Korea has asked for time to consider Trump’s request, as well as Japan. Australia has completely refused to assist. Trump is expected to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a summit, but some have speculated his trip will be delayed because of the Strait of Hormuz crisis. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said if the president did reschedule the summit, he would not do so to pressure China, but because of his responsibility to coordinate the war in Iran.

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