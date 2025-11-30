WORLD NEWS – Trump warns Venezuela’s airspace is closed; Maduro rejects warning as “colonialist threat”

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald J. Trump posted on his social media platform that the airspace “above and surrounding Venezuela” should be considered “closed in its entirety.” He addressed the message to “Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers,” effectively warning all types of aircraft and actors (legitimate and illicit) to avoid Venezuelan airspace.

The announcement comes amid a broader escalation: the U.S. has recently conducted a series of maritime strikes on vessels accused of drug trafficking near Venezuela, and reportedly is preparing to target alleged trafficking by land.

Venezuela’s government — led by Nicolás Maduro — swiftly rejected the statement, denouncing it as a “colonialist threat” and a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty under international law. The Venezuelan authorities also reportedly suspended migrant-deportation flights to the country, and earlier in the week revoked flight rights of several international airlines that had already rerouted or canceled flights following warnings about military activity in the region.