NATIONAL NEWS – Latina College Student Deported to Honduras While Attempting to Visit Family in Texas

A 19-year-old freshman at Babson College, Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, was detained by U.S. immigration authorities while at Logan International Airport in Boston on November 20. She was preparing to fly to Texas to surprise her family for the Thanksgiving holiday. Although a federal judge had issued an emergency order the next day forbidding her removal from Massachusetts or the U.S. for at least 72 hours, she was nevertheless transferred to Texas and deported to Honduras within two days.

Lopez Belloza and her attorney argue she was unaware of any valid removal order — her case had reportedly been closed back in 2017. The sudden deportation devastated her; she expressed heartbreak at losing what she described as her “college dream,” and is now staying with her grandparents in Honduras.