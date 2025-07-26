WORLD NEWS – Bangladesh Air Force jet crash kills 19, injures over 160 in Dhaka

Ananya Roy, News Writer

At least 19 people were killed and 164 injured after a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday. The aircraft, part of China’s Chengdu J-7/F-7 family and based on the Soviet MiG-21, experienced mechanical failure shortly after taking off from Kurmitola Air Base at 1:06 p.m. local time, according to military spokesperson Lt. Col. Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury. The pilot, who died in the crash, reportedly attempted to divert the jet away from densely populated areas before it slammed into the two-story school building.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation, with footage showing thick smoke and flames rising from the crash site. Emergency responders worked to extinguish the fire and rescue victims from the rubble. Among the dead was a third-grade student, while other victims included children and adults ranging in age from 12 to 40. An investigation committee has been formed to determine the cause of the accident. The tragedy follows a deadly Air India crash last month in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people, underscoring mounting concerns over aviation safety in South Asia.