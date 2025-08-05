WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Family demands justice after IT specialist fatally shot outside D.C. hotel, protecting a stranger

Ananya Roy, News Writer

The family of 27-year-old Akim Toure is demanding answers after he was fatally shot Sunday night outside the YOTEL hotel near Union Station in Washington, D.C. Toure, an IT specialist who immigrated from Sierra Leone as a child, was gunned down near the parking garage following a brief argument at a rooftop pool party, which law enforcement sources say involved a dispute over a woman he tried to protect.

His mother, overcome with grief outside their Riverdale, Maryland home, called for justice, while relatives described Toure as a driven professional dedicated to uplifting his family. D.C. police are searching for a suspect with dreadlocks seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan. Toure’s death has raised safety concerns, as his family questions how such violence occurred steps from the Capitol and a nearby fire station.