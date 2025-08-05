VIRGINIA NEWS – George Mason University board cuts DEI programs, gives raise to embattled president amid federal scrutiny

Ananya Roy, News Writer

George Mason University’s Board of Visitors voted unanimously Friday to eliminate some diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and to approve a 1.5% raise for President Gregory Washington, who has faced mounting pressure from federal investigations and conservative critics. The raise aligns with state-mandated faculty increases and follows a closed-door annual review. Though the board took no further public action on Washington’s position, the vote came as scrutiny intensifies over alleged civil rights violations and antisemitism on campus.

The DEI rollback follows a Trump administration directive to limit such programs and mirrors similar actions taken by other Virginia universities. The board also approved creating a private foundation to support the Antonin Scalia Law School, potentially allowing anonymous large donations. The moves sparked protests from students and faculty, who accused the board of ignoring community input and threatening academic freedom. Meanwhile, Washington defended his leadership, citing institutional growth during his tenure and pledging to uphold the university’s mission amid outside pressure.