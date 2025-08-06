TRAVEL – Escape to the island of Jamaica; find your “one love” in the food and on the beaches

Albertha Joseph, News Writer

Photo Credit: “Oleg Yunakov / CC BY-SA 4.0“.

Get swept up by “island time” in beautiful Jamaica. With over 50 beaches, Jamaica is a welcoming island bursting with rich culture, warm tropical weather, and relaxing vibes at every turn. Known for its laid-back charm, Jamaica is more than just beautiful beaches, it’s a sensory experience of spice, music, and enriched celebration.

Dining

Depending on the resort, each offer dining options like the Jerk Hut at Hyatt Zilara that comes with the island’s traditional dishes like Escovitch fish, jerk chicken, and even island style seafood boils. Moon Palace offers a plethora of fine dining options that explore every taste for every palette. With Asian dishes at MOMO, Jamaican options at Pier 8, and Italian vibes at Góndola, each night gives the family an opportunity to explore more of the world’s exotic flavors.

To get the authentic feel of the island, visit Tastee pattie at the airport for the coveted Jamaican patty. Taste the island with beef or chicken patties and be sure to add the coco bread for “the perfect anytime snack!”. While on the way to the resort, support locals by purchasing fresh fruits from carts, always accessible on the side of the road. Locals will attest that these are island grown and have a taste like no other.

If you long for the taste of home or U.S. fast food, repeat visitors agree that KFC in Jamaica is undefeated. Menu options are not much different than in the states, but the spices are unmatched. BBQ in Jamaica’s KFC explodes with flavor and, if requested, other spices can be added that have an intense introduction and a mellow finish.

Things to Do and See

Each resort offers guided tours and activities, so there are many to choose from. Popular favorites are a swim at Dunn’s River Falls. Near Ocho Rio’s, the cascades are a frequently visited spot for its beautiful water falls that can be climbed. The watering holes are pretty safe for a refreshing swim. Be sure to pack sunscreen, as these falls can easily take up the day with the scenic views and unforgettable fun.

Ask the resort about booking the crystal boat photos. For the perfect photo shoot, visitors can book a shoot on the clear blue waters in a crystal boat for the perfect shot worthy of Instagram.

If you are staying at the Riu resort, strap in for a night of partying with the locals and other guests. This resort plays island tunes, sure to get the vibes started. Whether in the pool or on the beach, the locals know how to get up and dance the night away at these events.

For adventures and thrill seekers, book an ATV ride on the mountains of Jamaica. With a shuttle ride included, the excursion includes a lesson with a guided tour and opportunities to take in the views of this majestic island.

Lodging

As a visitor, booking a resort gives one the chance to have the full experience of the islands activities and get to know locals. A popular place for great party vibes is Riu Montego Bay. Just 4 minutes away from the Montego Bay airport, Riu is an adults-only hotel starting at $150 per night. Booking here gives each guest access to minibars, 5 pools, and a private area for guests on the beach. A family friendly option is the popular Moon Palace all-inclusive resort hotel. Rooms start at just $471 for the deluxe resort view and range to larger presidential suites perfect for larger families of up to 6 people. Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall also caters to families with their sister resort Hyatt Ziva just a block away, which is also adults-only. Both feature standard rooms with views of not only the break-taking resort, but also Jamaica’s beautiful blue mountains and powdery white sand beaches. Yeah, man…

Travel Advisory

It is advisable to check the US travel advisory before visiting Jamaica. In addition, it is usually recommended that US travelers should not wander into local neighborhoods without local travel guides.