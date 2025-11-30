NATIONAL NEWS – Measles surge in outbreaks is “fire alarm”, says WHO; could trigger other disease comebacks

Global cases of measles are rising, and the World Health Organization (WHO) warns this surge acts like a “fire alarm” for immunization systems. As Kate O’Brien, WHO’s Director of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, put it: “Its high transmissibility means that even small drops in vaccine coverage can trigger outbreaks, like a fire alarm going off when smoke is detected.” Recent data show that 2024 saw an estimated 11 million measles infections worldwide — about 800,000 more than in 2019.

O’Brien also cautioned that measles resurgence often signals deeper vulnerabilities: “When we see measles cases, it signals that gaps are almost certainly likely for other vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria or whooping cough or polio, even though they may not be setting off the fire alarm just yet.” Indeed, authorities have noted rising cases of whooping cough in the United States in 2025 — suggesting that other diseases are already creeping back.

The uptick in measles cases not only reflects waning immunization coverage but also threatens hard-won disease-elimination milestones. According to WHO’s 2024 report, a record number of large or disruptive measles outbreaks were reported in 59 countries — including several that had previously achieved “elimination” status. The resurgence underscores how fragile herd immunity can be when vaccination rates slip, and how quickly gains in public health can be undone without sustained immunization efforts.