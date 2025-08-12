NATIONAL NEWS – Deadly flesh-eating bacteria linked to eating raw oysters and seawater, 9 dead in the U.S.

Ananya Roy, News Writer

At least nine people in the U.S. have died so far in 2025 after contracting Vibrio vulnificus, a dangerous flesh-eating bacteria that can be found in raw oysters and warm coastal waters. Health officials warn that the bacteria, which can cause necrotizing fasciitis, a condition where flesh around a wound dies, is particularly active in brackish waters along southern states this summer.

While roughly 10% of infections are linked to eating contaminated oysters, most cases occur when people swim with open wounds, even minor scratches. According to the CDC, about one in five infected individuals die, and survivors may require amputations.

This year, Louisiana has reported 17 cases with four deaths, Florida has had 16 cases with five deaths, Texas recorded five infections with no fatalities, Mississippi reported 13 cases, and Alabama confirmed 25. Victims include 77-year-old Basil Kennedy of Mississippi, who died days after scraping his leg at home, and 78-year-old Alan Kidd of Florida, who became fatally ill after wade fishing with a small cut.

Early symptoms of infection include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Advanced cases can lead to dangerously low blood pressure, blistering lesions, and organ failure. Officials urge coastal residents and visitors — especially those with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems — to avoid exposing open wounds to seawater, particularly after hurricanes.