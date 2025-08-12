ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Brandon Blackstock, former music manager and Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, dies at 48, following contentious divorce

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Brandon Blackstock, former music manager and ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48 following a battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. According to Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis, Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana, on August 7 under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. His death was classified as resulting from natural causes.

A family statement confirmed that Blackstock had been fighting cancer for more than three years and expressed gratitude for the public’s thoughts and prayers, while asking for privacy.

Clarkson, who shares two children with Blackstock, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, postponed the remainder of her August Las Vegas residency shows, citing the need to be present for her family during the difficult time. Despite public legal fights between the couple and continuous battles in court, their contentious marriage ended in divorce in 2022. Sources told People magazine that Clarkson remained protective of Blackstock throughout his illness, prioritizing stability for their children.