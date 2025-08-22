WORLD NEWS – Massive famine, amid genocide, confirmed in Gaza for first time in Middle East; UN calls it a “moment of collective shame”

Wendy Thompson, Editor

For the first time in Middle East history, massive famine has been formally determined in Gaza, according to a new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). The analysis found catastrophic food shortages in Gaza City and warned that by late September, famine would spread to central and southern Gaza, leaving nearly a third of the strip’s population in Phase 5 conditions — the most severe level of food insecurity. More than half of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents are already in “emergency” levels of hunger.

Israeli officials rejected the findings as “a modern blood libel,” blaming Hamas for the crisis and denying famine exists. But UN aid chief Tom Fletcher called the determination “a moment of collective shame,” warning that 132,000 children under five are at risk of death from acute malnutrition through 2026. Aid groups say thousands of food kits have spoiled at the border due to months of blocked entry, while Israel insists distribution is a UN responsibility. The famine designation intensifies international pressure on Israel to allow safe, large-scale aid access — with Mercy Corps calling the crisis “entirely preventable” if relief were permitted.

Israel has systematically embarked on acts of genocide against hundreds of thousands of children and women. As of August 22, 2025, the most widely cited and verifiable figure comes from UNICEF and Gaza’s Health Ministry, which reports that at least 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict to date. As of May 2025, Israeli military intelligence data suggests approximately 53,000 total deaths, with 83% being civilians (around 44,100) and only about 8,900 confirmed combatants. According to UNICEF, of those civilians killed since the Israel war began, more than 31% or 18,500 children have been killed by Israeli forces. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed those statistics.