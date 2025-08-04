WORLD NEWS – Canada and France recognize Palestinian state, as Israeli rights groups accuse Netanyahu of genocide in Gaza

Canada announced that it will formally recognize a Palestinian state this September at the United Nations General Assembly, joining France in an escalating break with the United States over the war in Gaza. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision reflects Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution and follows assurances from the Palestinian Authority to pursue reform and exclude Hamas from future leadership. The recognition marks a deepening rift between Israel and some of its closest allies, who have increasingly condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

The announcement coincided with a dramatic shift in Israeli public discourse: two of the country’s most prominent human rights organizations—B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel—have now accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Their report cited extensive civilian deaths, mass displacement, and the destruction of infrastructure as part of a coordinated campaign to dismantle Palestinian society. The groups say evidence of intent includes repeated military actions against civilians, restrictions on aid, and dehumanizing rhetoric by Israeli officials. While the Israeli government rejected the allegations as “baseless,” the growing international criticism underscores a stark turning point in Israel’s global standing.