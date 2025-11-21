WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Trump accuses military veterans and senators of treason “punishable by death”

On Thursday, on Truth Social, President Trump accused Senators Elissa Slotkin, Mark Kelly, Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan of “seditious behavior at the highest level” and demanded that they should be “arrested and put on trial.” He continued on Truth Social writing that alleged “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” is “punishable by DEATH.”

Trump accused the members of Congress — who are predominately military veterans — after some of those congressional Democrats warned military troops and intelligence agents that there were “threats to our Constitution” and that they were coming “from right here at home.” The Congress members further warned that military troops are not obligated to follow commands from officials that would require breaking the law or thwarting the Constitution. Trump later added to his Truth Social post, “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???”