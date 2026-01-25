WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton ends re-election campaign at age 88 after 34 years in office.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, the long-serving nonvoting House delegate for the District of Columbia, has formally ended her 2026 reelection campaign, likely bringing her decades-long congressional career to a close. The 88-year-old Democrat, who has represented the District since 1991, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to terminate her campaign, a move that opens the door for a competitive Democratic primary in the heavily blue district. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local leaders praised her legacy as a fierce advocate for the city’s interests on Capitol Hill.

Throughout her tenure, Norton became known for her stalwart advocacy on issues like D.C. statehood, civil rights, and local autonomy, securing bipartisan wins such as educational benefits for residents and helping steer the city through financial crises. Her work earned her a reputation as a persistent voice for Washingtonians despite the limitations of being a nonvoting delegate.

Her retirement marks the end of an era in Washington, D.C. politics and triggers a new chapter for the district’s representation in Congress. With Norton’s departure, several local politicians and former aides have already signaled their interest in succeeding her, setting up a potentially competitive race for a seat she held for nearly 35 years.