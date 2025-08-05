NATIONAL NEWS – HEALTH WARNING: Hand, foot and mouth disease spreads across U.S. with unusual symptoms in adults

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is surging in parts of the U.S., with outbreaks reported in Virginia and 189 confirmed cases in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including a possible fatality. Typically affecting children under 5, the virus is now appearing more frequently in adults with worsening symptoms such as widespread rashes and nail loss, health officials say.

Doctors warn that the illness is highly contagious, often spreading through schools and daycares via coughs, contaminated surfaces, and even diaper changes. Most cases are mild, but complications like dehydration and, rarely, neurological issues can occur. Public health experts urge frequent handwashing and monitoring symptoms, particularly during the summer surge.