MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County schools launch “refrigerator curriculum” for parents, ahead of Aug. 26 start

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor has rolled out a new “refrigerator curriculum” just days before the first day of classes on Aug. 26. The initiative, which provides parents with a quarterly list of topics and reading materials both digitally and on paper, is meant to foster stronger communication between schools and families. Taylor says the approach gives parents a clearer picture of classroom discussions and assignments, rather than relying on the typical one-word responses from students.

The rollout also responds to the recent Supreme Court ruling requiring Maryland districts to allow parents to opt out of certain lessons on religious grounds. Under the new system, parents will be able to use linked forms to request alternative assignments. Taylor acknowledged the ruling creates “a significant administrative burden,” but emphasized that this process will help streamline communication while keeping parents engaged in their child’s education.