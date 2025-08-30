MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County police launch college tuition partnership to boost recruitment and retention of officers

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Montgomery County is offering a new incentive to attract and retain police officers: discounted college tuition for officers and their immediate family members through a partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus. The program, which can save participants up to $60,000, allows officers to transfer up to 60 college credits from academy training and in-field experience, with additional credits available for military or vocational training, leaving some just 30 credits shy of a bachelor’s degree.

Police Chief Marc Yamada said the program reflects the department’s commitment to investing in personnel and their families while also strengthening the communities they serve. “This is about investing in people — the men and women who serve here, their families who support them,” he said.

Department leaders also view the initiative as crucial for retention and advancement. Officers seeking promotions or graduate degrees now have clearer pathways to achieve those goals, helping the department maintain experienced personnel. Capt. David Reed, head of the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy, called the partnership a “game changer” for recruitment, and Yamada emphasized its potential to keep current officers in the department.

Within hours of announcing the program, the department received 50 applications from officers, professional staff, and family members, signaling strong interest in the initiative.