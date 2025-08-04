MARYLAND NEWS – $5 million MGM National Harbor revenue fund launched to support seniors in Prince George’s County District 8

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Prince George’s County Council Chair Edward Burroughs has announced a new $5 million assistance program aimed at helping seniors in District 8 cover essential needs like rent, utilities, and property taxes. Speaking to hundreds of residents at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington on Friday, Burroughs introduced the District 8 Senior Support Fund, which is available to residents aged 65 and older. In addition to financial support, the program offers free lawn care and access to workshops on estate planning, fraud prevention, technology, and health education.

The fund is supported by revenue from the MGM National Harbor local impact grant, originally created to ensure that residents living near the casino benefit from its presence. “At 99 years old, you should not have the stress of worrying whether or not you can pay your property taxes,” Burroughs told the crowd, referencing a real case. He said past allocations of casino funds were diverted to basic county services, but the new initiative aims to restore the grant’s original intent, direct local benefit.

Burroughs acknowledged the need in the community far exceeds the available $5 million and predicted the fund may run out by the end of the year. He emphasized that the program will serve an estimated 3,000 seniors, especially those with limited mobility. “We know knowledge is power at any age,” he said, outlining plans for financial literacy and wellness education. With federal support programs being scaled back, Burroughs said it is increasingly up to local governments to fill the gap and protect their most vulnerable residents.